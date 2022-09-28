Star Trek Fans Celebrate The Next Generation's 35th Anniversary
Star Trek fans are celebrating the 35th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation's debut. Star Trek: The Next Generation brought Star Trek back to television for the first time since Star Trek: The Original Series went off the air in 1969 (a feat that Star Trek: Discovery would emulate with its premiere five years ago). The two-part premiere, "Encounter at Farpoint," debuted on CBS on September 28, 1987, and 27 million people tuned in to watch. This set Star Trek: The Next Generation on the path to becoming a cultural juggernaut on television, eventually leading to the launch of spinoffs Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager and four feature films: Star Trek Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis.
Also, decades later, Star Trek: Picard continues the story of Jean-Luc Picard, played by Patrick Stewart, into a new era. The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard is set to debut in February, and will feature the return of the rest of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast, reuniting them for their first new adventure in 20 years. Before that, the cast will reunite for the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con.
Star Trek: The Next Generation is streaming on Paramount+. See how fans are celebrating on social media below.
My Trek
Happy 35th Anniversary to #StarTrekTNG— Michelle P. (@OntheRock81) September 28, 2022
I was late to the TNG fandom but the characters, storytelling & brilliant cast drew me in&made it my fav Trek! It also brought me great Twitter pals along the way!❤️🖖Can’t wait to see this crew reunited in #StarTrekPicard!#StarTrekTNG35 pic.twitter.com/OBwf2QY55N
Modern Television
35 years ago today, Star Trek was brought into modern television.#StarTrekTNG #StarTrek #allstartrek pic.twitter.com/nGSYqddyXp— Janelle Waz (@JanelleWaz) September 28, 2022
Best Sci-Fi Show Ever
Happy 35th anniversary to Star Trek: The Next Generation. Premiered on this date in 1987.— Ken (@ssj4raditz) September 28, 2022
My favorite TV show, and quite possibly the best sci-fi show ever. #StarTrekTNG #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/VYR4TJM3hZ
Excited for Trek
35 years ago today #StarTrekTNG aired for the first time. I grew up with Next Gen re-runs on TV, and now, as an adult who has watched almost everything Star Trek has to offer, nothing quite gets me excited for Trek as the Next Gen theme. What a show ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CJZePZNpwf— Emily 🏳️🌈 (@emilywritestuff) September 28, 2022
Trek Resurgence
Star Trek: The Next Generation beamed onto TV for the first time on this day in 1987. It would run until 1994 and its success was responsible for the Trek resurgence which followed. #StarTrekTNG pic.twitter.com/Zn4DhX8MSt— Time For A Film (@TimeForAFilm) September 28, 2022
Shaping Worldviews
Happy 35th anniversary: On 28/SEP/1987, the 1st episode of "Star Trek – the next generation" was broadcasted.— robil libor (@superrobil) September 28, 2022
(To say that this TV series changed my life might be an exaggeration, but it was inspiring and so ultimately helped me in shaping my view of the world.) #StarTrekTNG pic.twitter.com/qTWFCRBXAh
Magnificent Show
Happy 35th Anniversary to #StarTrekTNG and everyone who worked on this magnificent show!!! Most of these beautiful humans will be back together on screen soon and I'm totally losing my mind! ❤️✨🖖🏾🥳🙌🏾 #LLAP #StarTrek #StarTrekTNG35 pic.twitter.com/lV2Cfukttu— Starfleet Boy is Landing. ✨(Sohail) 🏳️🌈🖖🏽 (@starfleetboy) September 21, 2022
My Enterprise
Happy 35th anniversary to *my* Enterprise. #StarTrekTNG pic.twitter.com/Sbz0NT5giU— Starfleet Design 🖍🖖 (@StarfleetDesign) September 28, 2022
Shaky Start
#StarTrekTNG debuted on this day 35 years ago! It got off to a shaky start, but became the standard for scifi TV. Let's show these folk some love!— Science Blue📻🚍🖖🏿🇵🇭 (@punkonbus1701) September 28, 2022
🖖🏿#StarTrek #TNG35 #LLAP pic.twitter.com/rQZ3rY4osM
35 Years
Happy 35 years! #StarTrekTNG pic.twitter.com/vAasrV6qpw— Mark Amorosi (@mark_amorosi) September 28, 2022