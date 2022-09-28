Star Trek Fans Celebrate The Next Generation's 35th Anniversary

Star Trek fans are celebrating the 35th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation's debut. Star Trek: The Next Generation brought Star Trek back to television for the first time since Star Trek: The Original Series went off the air in 1969 (a feat that Star Trek: Discovery would emulate with its premiere five years ago). The two-part premiere, "Encounter at Farpoint," debuted on CBS on September 28, 1987, and 27 million people tuned in to watch. This set Star Trek: The Next Generation on the path to becoming a cultural juggernaut on television, eventually leading to the launch of spinoffs Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager and four feature films: Star Trek Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis.

Also, decades later, Star Trek: Picard continues the story of Jean-Luc Picard, played by Patrick Stewart, into a new era. The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard is set to debut in February, and will feature the return of the rest of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast, reuniting them for their first new adventure in 20 years. Before that, the cast will reunite for the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con.

Star Trek: The Next Generation is streaming on Paramount+. See how fans are celebrating on social media below.