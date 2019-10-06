Star Trek’s LeVar Burton Shares Throwback Wedding Photo With The Next Generation Cast

Star Trek: The Next Generation star LeVar Burton is celebrating 27 years of marriage to his wife, Stephanie Cozart Burton. On their anniversary, he shared a photo from their wedding. The photo is a group shot of Burton and Cozart with the other stars of Star Trek: The Next Generation, including Jonathan Frakes with wife Genie Francis, Patrick Stewart, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, and Brent Spiner, who was Burton’s best man. “27 years ago today I jumped the broom with @StephanieCozart the love of my life! #HappyAnniversary,” Burton tweeted. You can take a look at the photo for yourself in the tweet below.

Cozart is a makeup artist. She and Burton met while she was working on Burton’s educational television series Reading Rainbow.

In addition to starring as Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Burton directed 29 episodes of Star Trek television. He told ComicBook.com during an interview earlier this year that he’s interested in returning to direct an episode of the upcoming CBS All Access series Star Trek: Picard.

“If asked, absolutely,” Burton said. “I would find the time in my life for it because it would be a joy again, as I say, to hang out with Patrick and whoever else is in the cast. I’ve met a couple of the people. I know Jonathan Del Arco and I know that Hugh figures prominently in Picard. And I know Jeri Ryan and I know Brent is in it. So, you know, I’ve got friends on that set.”

He also said in previous interviews that he expects to appear on screen in Star Trek: Picard at some point. “Each of us, I would say certainly, right?” said Burton. “It is unreasonable to assume that he doesn’t know those people anymore, or that he stopped talking to them. And if he did there’s good storytelling in why.”

During his interview with ComicBook.com, Burton also touched on why he thinks Star Trek has remained such a vital part of popular culture for more than 50 years. “Star Trek has led the culture,” he said. “Star Trek was responsible for the first interracial kiss on television in America. It just speaks to the ability of the franchise, of this storytelling franchise to continue to evolve. It’s a good sign for its continuing longevity. I believe that Star Trek will continue to be popular all over this planet because of, yes, its entertainment value, but because of its perhaps inspirational value as well.”