Star Trek: The Wisdom of Picard Coming in November

Patrick Stewart returned to his role as Star Trek: The Next Generation's Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the first season of Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access. While it may be a longer than expected wait for the show's second season, fans can soon appreciate all of the good captain's wisest moments with a single new book from Simon & Schuster. In November, the publisher will release Star Trek: The Wisdom of Picard by Chip Carter. The book collects Picard's most profound quotes for Star Trek fans to appreciate and look through for guidance. Here's the official description of Star Trek: The Wisdom of Picard:

"Discover all of Captain Jean-Luc Picard's sage advice, insight, and wisdom from the deck of the USS Enterprise and beyond in this ultimate collection of wise words from the esteemed Starfleet captain.

Any Star Trek fan knows that Captain Jean-Luc Picard is renowned for his impressive oratory skills, preferring negotiation and diplomacy over violence and destruction. Now, you can finally ponder all of his wisdom in one place—from his thoughts on leadership and sense of duty to justice and the limitlessness of exploration—in Star Trek: The Wisdom of Picard.

Journey with the Starfleet captain through his seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation to the Star Trek movies to the current series Star Trek: Picard. Star Trek: The Wisdom of Picard boldly goes where no book has gone before to log Picard's timeless advice in one impressive collection, perfect for Star Trek fans everywhere! Make it so!

(Photo: Simon & Schuster)

Chip Carter began his trek into the written world with numerous STAR TREK trading cards. After selling a story pitch to Star Trek: Voyager, he wrote the Obsessed With Star Trek trivia book, Star Trek: The Book of Lists, numerous gift books highlighting Star Trek technology, and continues to write books for other licensed properties, including Aquaman. He is the most trivial person you could know, having written thousands of questions for licensed Trivial Pursuit sets such as The Walking Dead, Harry Potter, Spongebob Squarepants, The Golden Girls, Supernatural, and of course, Star Trek."

Will you be picking up Star Trek: The Wisdom of Picard? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: The Wisdom of Picard goes on sale on November 10th. The first season of Star Trek: Picard is now streaming on CBS All Access. The second season of Star Trek: Picard is now in pre-production after being delayed from entering production by the coronavirus pandemic.

