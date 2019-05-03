Star Trek TNG Captain Picard Facepalm Bust Now in Classy Bronze

Star Trek is stealing some of the Star Wars Day thunder with a new limited edition Star Trek: The Next Generation Captain Picard facepalm bust. While the previous version was rendered in full color, the new bust features a bronze patina for a more sophisticated look. You can order one right here for $69.99 with free shipping.

Indeed, the 6-inch tall bronze Jean-Luc Picard bust would look right at home in an upscale office or study. It also expresses the disappointment you feel each and every day so you don’t have to. Note that the original Picard bust sold through its run pretty quickly, and the same fate likely awaits the bronze edition. Grab one while you can. The official description reads:

“Disappointing Captain Jean-Luc Picard is one of the worst things you can do. Seriously. In order, it’s: making a fool of yourself in front of Captain Picard, destroying the universe, and accidentally initiating the self-destruct sequence in your sleep. And since the dreaded Picard facepalm is such a big deal, we decided to “bronze it.” That way everyone can express their disappointment in us with bronzed Picards. Does it make the sting of embarrassment better or worse? We still don’t know.”

“Set phasers to facepalm, the Captain Picard Facepalm Bust is back as a ThinkGeek Exclusive limited bronze edition! With so many opportunities to judge people, you might want to consider stocking up, especially if you’re more judgmental than Q. At least now you can “spill the tea” like a pro: Earl Grey. Hot.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.