‘Star Trek: TNG’ Uniform Hoodies Version 2.0

The next generation of ThinkGeek‘s Star Trek: The Next Generation uniform hoodies is here! This “much-beloved staple” of Trek fans has undergone some significant changes.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The revamped hoodies now feature screen-accurate colors, embroidered combadges, and raised collars with rank pips. They’re available here in Blue (Science), Red (Command), or Gold (Operations) styles. For a limited time, you can get free standard shipping in the U.S. on these hoodies by entering the code FREESHIP50 at checkout. Needless to say, one of these hoodies would be a great gift for just about any Star Trek fan.

Just keep in mind that you have several options when it comes to Star Trek uniform-themed apparel. For example, Star Trek: TNG varsity jackets are currently on sale. There’s also TNG uniform track jackets and even robes. Original series uniform hoodies are also super affordable right now. The full spec list for the new Star Trek: TNG uniform hoodies is available below.

• Star Trek: The Next Generation Uniform Hoodie

• Officially-licensed Star Trek: The Next Generation merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive from our friends at Mighty Fine

• Choose Blue, Gold, or Red

• Full-zip hoodie with pockets

• Embroidered combadge and rank pips

• You can wear your fan-love on your sleeve, over your heart, and most importantly, on your collar

• Perfect for someone who dreams of flying through the stars and is sad that Starfleet doesn’t exist yet

Materials:

• Body & Hood: 80% Cotton, 20% Polyester

• Hood lining: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester

• Care Instructions: Turn inside out. Machine wash cold, gentle cycle. Tumble dry low.