Star Trek: Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks Headed to San Diego Comic-Con

CBS All Access and CBS Television Studios is bringing Star Trek to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con with the first ever block of Star Trek panel programming in Hall H. The panels will cover Star Trek: Discovery and upcoming new series Star Trek: Picard, starring Sir Patrick Stewart, and animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. There will also be Star Trek events, activations, and merchandise exclusives.

The main event begins with the “Enter the Star Trek Universe Panel” on Saturday Morning in Hall H. The panel begins at 11:30 a.m. local time. Here’s the official description for the event:

“ENTER THE STAR TREK UNIVERSE” PANEL,

SATURDAY, JULY 20, 11:30 AM -1:00 PM, HALL H

Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon for the ages. “Star Trek” broke barriers then and continues to do so now, inspiring people of all generations and walks of life with its celebration of cultural diversity, scientific exploration and the pursuit of uncharted frontiers. Today, the “Star Trek” universe continues to thrive, exploring all new missions for Starfleet. CBS All Access invites you to join the cast and producers of its hit series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and be the first to hear about two new upcoming additions to the “Star Trek” universe: the highly anticipated new series STAR TREK: PICARD, starring Sir Patrick Stewart, and the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS.

The STAR TREK: DISCOVERY cast scheduled to appear includes Sonequa Martin-Green alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise and Heather Kadin, with series guest star Tig Notaro, who plays Chief Engineer Reno, moderating the conversation.

The STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS panel will feature co-creator and executive producer Mike McMahan and surprise guests sharing an exclusive first look at the upcoming animated series.

STAR TREK: PICARD cast members will come together for the series’ first Comic-Con. The panel will feature Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin.”

CBS All Access will also bring Star Trek to the San Diego Comic-Con Exhibit Hall, Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21. Fans can step onto the USS Discovery and travel to new worlds via the transporter experience. Fans can also meet Star Trek talent in person with meet-and-greets in the booth on Saturday, July 20.

To celebrate Patrick Stewart’s return to his role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation, the “Jean-Luc Picard: The First Duty” exhibit will showcase original props, costumes and other artifacts from across Picard’s Starfleet career. Items on display include Picard’s Ressikan flute, the Picard family album, Picard’s Starfleet uniforms, models of ships Picard commanded, and the remains of the Borg Queen. The gallery also features exclusive first looks at costumes and other items that will appear in Star Trek: Picard. Visitors will have the first chance to purchase Star Trek: Picard merchandise and opportunities for exclusive giveaways. The gallery is located at Michael J Wolf Fine Arts, 363 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101 and will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday of Comic-Con from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM and on Sunday from 11:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

Finally, exclusive Star Trek pins will be available to guests in limited quantity. All week long, a Starfleet Headquarters visitors badge will be available for those who visit and complete the Star Trek transporter experience at the Star Trek universe booth. On Saturday afternoon and Sunday, a limited quantity of pins featuring the debut of two characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks will also be available. At the “Jean-Luc Picard: The First Duty” exhibit, fans can get an exclusive replica pin of the Picard family crest as seen in Star Trek: Picard.

Are you excited for the Star Trek Universe at Comic-Con? Let us know in the comments.