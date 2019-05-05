Star Trek: Wil Wheaton on Possibility of a Captain Wesley Crusher Show

Star Trek: The Next Generation star Wil Wheaton attended a cast reunion panel at Awesome Con 2019 in Washington, DC. Wheaton played Wesley Crusher on the series. With Wesley’s old captain and mentor Jean-Luc Picard returning to television via a new CBS All Access Star Trek series, one fan asked if Wheaton might be interested in playing the once-young Wesley as an adult, possibly even the captain of his own Starship in his own series.

According to Trek Movie, Wheaton let the fan the know that he appreciated the thought but that he believed that ship had sailed. “I’m so grateful for why you’re asking this question and that Wesley was so important to you…But I think the time for exploring that character has come and gone,” he said.

Still, Wheaton wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to be part of the Star Trek universe again. “I still love Star Trek so much that if they were to reach out to me for anything else I’d absolutely be interested in exploring that.”

Wheaton said at a previous convention that he’d be open to appearing in the new Picard series. “So, when they announced the Picard series I got excited for Star Trek in a way that I haven’t been since the last season of Deep Space Nine,” Wheaton said. “I got so excited for it because I love Patrick and I love that character and the Next Gen timeline, which is also the Deep Space Nine timeline, is the timeline that I love the most. It might be cheating a little bit because I was part of that timeline so I’m emotionally invested in it, but I was a fan before I was part of the show, and I am thrilled that we are going to get to see what Picard is doing now. I’m excited about that.

“I think it is very unlikely they will ask me to participate in it,” Wheaton continued. “I mean, I think it is just extraordinarily unlikely that will happen. If they did, I would say ‘yes,’ of course. I think all of us would say ‘yes.’ I think all of us if we were given the opportunity to put on the spacesuits again and go work together and bring those characters back, as they would be thirty years later, we would all say ‘yes.’ And I don’t think it’s because we want the work. I don’t think it’s because we need the money. I don’t think it’s because we don’t have other things to do. It’s because we love each other so much and an opportunity, even for a day, to return emotionally to some of the best times of our lives, I think that we would jump at that opportunity.”

