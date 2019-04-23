‘Star Trek: Year Five’ Begins the End of the Enterprise’s Five-Year Mission

These are the final missions of the USS Enterprise in Star Trek: Year Five. IDW Publishing has released a new preview of the first issue of the series chronicling the final voyages of the Enterprise‘s five-year mission from Star Trek: The Original Series.

The issue begins with a flash forward to what looks like Capt. Kirk in a dire situation. It seems the Enterprise‘s final year may be its toughest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see the preview pages from the issue. Are you looking forward to Star Trek: Year Five? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Year Five #1 goes on sale April 24th.

Star Trek: Year Five #1

FEB190633

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Stephen Thompson (CA) Greg Hildebrandt

The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise left Earth four years ago. They’ve traveled to strange new worlds, defeated impossible foes, and made universe-changing decisions. But now, with the end in sight, they’ll have to face their biggest challenge yet. Step aboard the Enterprise with Kirk, Spock, Bones, Uhura, Sulu, Scotty, and Chekov as they begin the end of their original Five Year Mission and boldly go into an uncertain future in this new continuing Star Trek series!

A new continuing series about the end of the Five-Year Mission! The classic crew is back in all -new stories featuring your favorite characters from the Original Series! Featuring a new cover by legendary artist Greg Hildebrandt! Ask your retailer about the Greg Hildebrandt retailer incentive sketch cover!

In Shops: Apr 24, 2019

SRP: $3.99

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Star Trek: Year Five #1 – Cover

Star Trek: Year Five #1 – Credits

Star Trek: Year Five #1 – Page 1

Star Trek: Year Five #1 – Page 2-3

Star Trek: Year Five #1 – Page 4

Star Trek: Year Five #1 – Page 5