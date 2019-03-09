‘The Orville’ Comic Book Series Announced

New adventures of The Orville will take place in comic books published by Dark Horse Comics.

The Orville executive producer/writer David A. Goodman (Futurama, Star Trek: Enterprise) teams with artist David Cabeza and colorist Michael Atiyeh (Halo: Escalation, Tomb Raider) for The Orville Season 1.5. The series will consist of two, two-issue “episodes” set between the end of The Orville‘s first season and the beginning of its second.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series begins in The Orville #1: New Beginnings Part 1 (of 2). In this episode, “On their way to a fleet conference, Ed and Gordon investigate a distress signal from a century-old buoy belonging to a Union ship. Back on the Orville, Kelly tries to mediate when Bortus insists on enrolling Topa into school despite him being only a few months old.”

The second “episode” begins with The Orville #3: The Word of Avis Part 1 (of 2), “which sees the Orville intercept a small Union ship en route to the interstellar territory of the easily aggravated Krill. The passengers, originally thought to be a group of xenoanthropologists, turn out to be much, much more interesting and dangerous than the crew of the Orville could’ve imagined.”

The Orville #1: New Beginnings Part 1 (of 2) goes on sale July 17th.

This is the latest example of The Orville branching out into new merchandise. In February, WizKids Game announced it would bring The Orville to the HeroClix tabletop miniatures game.

The announcement comes in the midst of The Orville‘s second season on FOX. The series is set 400 years in the future and follows the adventures of the USS Orville. The vessel is a mid-level exploratory spaceship with a crew of humans and aliens. Together they face the wonders and dangers found in outer space, as well as the more mundane issues that come with everyday life on a starship.

In Season Two, the ship’s crew will meet never-before-seen aliens and face old adversaries, the Krill. They’ll make first contact with a new civilization and revisit the planet Moclus. Ed (Seth MacFarlane) and Kelly’s (Adrianne Palicki) relationship also will take a new turn – all of which points to a season filled with adventure, mystery, romance and, as always, some poignant social commentary.

Seth MacFarlane created The Orville and stars as the ship’s captain, Ed Mercer. The cast also includes and Adrianne Palicki Cmdr. Kelly Grayson, Ed’s first officer and ex-wife. Other cast members include Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Halston Sage, J Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, and Jessica Szohr.

Are you excited for The Orville comic books? Let us know in the comments.

The Orville airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!