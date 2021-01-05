Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA To Play In Movie Theaters For One Night Only

✖

A new documentary that explores Star Trek legend Nichelle Nichols and her role in changing the face of NASA will get a one-night engagement in theaters around the country, as the film industry continues to grapple with distribution questions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The film, titled Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA, centers on the NASA recruiting program to hire people of color and the first female astronauts for the space agency in the late 1970s and 1980s. Directed by Todd Thompson, Woman in Motion is set for its one-night stand on February 2, 2021.

Woman in Motion will be distributed via Fathom Events, who have deals with major theater chains to present special events like this to specially-rented theaters. In addition to Nichols, the documentary features appearances by notable celebrities, activists, scientists and astronauts, including Neil deGrasse Tyson, George Takei, Pharrell Williams, Martin Luther King III, Al Sharpton, Vivica A. Fox, Walter Koenig, Rod Roddenberry, Michael Dorn, Guy Bluford, Charles Bolden, Ivor Dawson, Frederik Gregory, and Benjamin Crump.

Per its officisl synopsis, Woman in Motion "chronicles how Nichols transformed her sci-fi television stardom into a real-life science career when, in 1977, she embarked on a campaign to bring diversity to NASA. Nichols formed the company Women In Motion, Inc. and recruited more than 8,000 African American, Asian and Latino women and men for the agency. Nichelle and her program continue to influence the younger generation of astronauts as well, including Mae Jemison, the first female African American astronaut in space. Despite an uphill battle against a bureaucracy that was hesitant to let her get involved, Nichols persevered and is credited by NASA for turning it into one of the most diverse independent agencies in the United States Federal Government."

You can see the film's official trailer here:

"We are thrilled that Woman in Motion will be getting its U.S. premiere and launching the Fathom Events Celebrates Black History Month series next month! This is a great American story with incredible global impact," said director Todd Thompson. "Nichelle Nichols helped create the brighter future we are living in today by proclaiming that space exploration is for everyone. It's a simple but very strong statement that opens doors and allows all humankind to boldly go!"

"We are proud to bring pioneer and role model Nichelle Nichols’ inspiring story in cinemas across the nation," added Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "It is an honor to have Woman in Motion as the debut film in the inaugural Fathom Events Celebrates Black History Month series."

Fans who attend the Fathom Events screenings can also see exclusive behind-the-scenes material, including a mini-documentary that documents the making of the documentary. You can get tickets to the event here.