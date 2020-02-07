Star Wars Is Kevin Feige's First and True Love Says Avengers: Endgame Director

What producer Kevin Feige has managed to accomplish with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nothing sort of astonishing, but according to Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo, Feige's allegiances ultimately lie with Star Wars. The galaxy far, far away has been the source of inspiration for a number of filmmakers, so it's no surprise the series inspired a passionate reaction from Feige, with news from last year confirming that the producer was set to develop a Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm exciting not only fans, but Feige himself. These recent comments from Russo might inspire theories from fans that Feige could take a more active role in the Star Wars franchise going forward.

"Star Wars is Kevin's first and true love," Russo shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "He's a man who has a very, very large basement filled with enough Star Wars paraphernalia to fill a museum. Whatever he does with it is going to be passionate, emotional, and unique."

Feige has long expressed his admiration for Star Wars, often finding ways to include Easter eggs to the series within the MCU. While the Star Wars films produced by Disney have been relatively critical and financial successes, some of the critiques about the sequel trilogy of films is that, by having different filmmakers helm different installments, the trilogy lacked cohesion. As proven by the interconnected nature of the MCU, fans are excited by how his storytelling sensibilities could impact the series going forward.

"I love that world and I love the notion of exploring new people and new places in that universe," Feige explained to The Hollywood Reporter after the announcement was made. "But that’s sort of all that can be said for now."

When the announcement was made of Feige's involvement, Walt Disney Pictures Chairman Alan Horn noted that this would help usher in a "new era" of storytelling.

"We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox," Horn said in a statement. "With the close of the Skywalker Saga, [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy] is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

Stay tuned for details on Feige's Star Wars future.

Are you looking forward to Feige's upcoming film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!