Twitter Deactivates Baby Yoda Fan Account and People Are Upset

The Mandalorian fan account @BabyYodaBaby has been banned from Twitter. The long-time Mando fan account, which regularly celebrated the Star Wars franchise's most adorable character, was permanently banned February 6th for reasons unknown to the public. Suffice to say, fans of the account and its bountiful memes have taken to the micro-blogging service in rage.

It's the second time the account has been suspended. This time, it appears to be for good. Account owner and high school guidance counselor Matt Grasso hasn't been notified by Twitter for the exact reasons he's been banned.

"I just, politely, kept appealing it," Grasso tells INSIDER of his two suspensions. "I'd written them multiple emails about the fact that this is a really positive account, and I detailed the situation: that I'd been suspended once, been allowed to keep an account, and I clearly hadn't violated Twitter rules since then."

He adds, "I'm frustrated. I lost so many followers. And I lost so many good followers."

In the e-mail obtained by INSIDER, Twitter notified Grasso he's been "permanently suspended...due to multiple or repeat violations" of Twitter rules.

Keep scrolling to see what Baby Yoda fans are saying about the suspension.