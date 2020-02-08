Twitter Deactivates Baby Yoda Fan Account and People Are Upset

By Adam Barnhardt

The Mandalorian fan account @BabyYodaBaby has been banned from Twitter. The long-time Mando fan account, which regularly celebrated the Star Wars franchise's most adorable character, was permanently banned February 6th for reasons unknown to the public. Suffice to say, fans of the account and its bountiful memes have taken to the micro-blogging service in rage.

It's the second time the account has been suspended. This time, it appears to be for good. Account owner and high school guidance counselor Matt Grasso hasn't been notified by Twitter for the exact reasons he's been banned.

"I just, politely, kept appealing it," Grasso tells INSIDER of his two suspensions. "I'd written them multiple emails about the fact that this is a really positive account, and I detailed the situation: that I'd been suspended once, been allowed to keep an account, and I clearly hadn't violated Twitter rules since then."

He adds, "I'm frustrated. I lost so many followers. And I lost so many good followers."

In the e-mail obtained by INSIDER, Twitter notified Grasso he's been "permanently suspended...due to multiple or repeat violations" of Twitter rules.

Keep scrolling to see what Baby Yoda fans are saying about the suspension.

Slide 1 of 7Consistently Upbeat
Slide 2 of 7Definitely A Subtweet
Slide 3 of 7Miserable People
Slide 4 of 7Do the Right Thing
Slide 5 of 7Yikes
Slide 6 of 7At Least There's IG
Slide 7 of 7That Face :(

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Start the Conversation

of