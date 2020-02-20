Star Wars: Mark Hamill's Tribute Letter From New Skywalker Saga Boxed Set Revealed

When Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands on home video, that will mean the entire Skywalker Saga will be available for purchase, with a special boxed set of the films being released with a number of special features, including a letter from star Mark Hamill about what the saga has meant to him. Thanks to various retail listings including high-resolution images of the set, one inquisitive fan has taken the time to zoom in on the photos of the set to decipher what the letter appears to read. The Skywalker Saga boxed set has a release date of April 21st.

WARNING: If you don't want the surprise of the letter's contents revealed, scroll no further

According to Twitter user @KirstenAcuna, the letter reads:

"What an extraordinary journey it’s been.

"Back in 1976, when Carrie [Fisher], Harrison [Ford], and I were testing for our roles in what was then called 'The Adventures of Luke as taken from The Journal of the Whills Saga: The Star Wars,' there’s no way we could have known what an incredibly rich and imaginative set of adventures this obscure little space movie would launch, inspiring eight more chapters to tell the entire Skywalker story. For some of you, that journey began with us over 40 years ago, inviting Star Wars into your lives from the seats of just a few dozen theaters in its first days of release. For others, you may have joined us somewhere along the way, from the harrowing saga of young Anakin’s descent to the Dark Side in the prequel trilogy or the introduction of an entirely new generation of heroes in the sequel trilogy.

"As Carrie once said, Star Wars is about family, and that is what we have all become — one giant community who shares the common experience of these stories and the fundamental values they instill in us. Whether you’re a relative newcomer to the Star Wars galaxy or a long time U.P.F. (ultra passionate fan), I am deeply thankful for your continued enthusiasm and dedication to George [Lucas]’s faraway galaxy, which will continue to grow with new storytellers building an even bigger galaxy filled with heroes, villains, action, romance, and, of course, the Force.

"May the Force be with you… always."

It's hard to overstate the impact Hamill and his role of Luke Skywalker have had on audiences for generations, and you'd be hard-pressed to find another member of the film's cast or crew who continues to express their excitement and enthusiasm for the series as Hamill, who continues to regularly engage with fans on a variety of platforms about the narrative.

The Skywalker Saga boxed set will be available on April 21st.

