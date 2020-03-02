Star Wars: Ant-Man Director Peyton Reed Rumored to Direct The Mandalorian Season 2 Episodes

The Mandalorian looks like it might be recruiting more talent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for its second season on the Disney+ streaming service. The Star Wars show is now rumored to be adding Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp director Peyton Reed to direct a couple of episodes. In the show's first season, Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi helmed a couple of episodes, including the beloved season finale, Redemption. There is no official comment from Reed's team yet about the rumor of him stepping into the world of Star Wars as a director.

Reed is also in place to reprise his role as director in a third Ant-Man movie. Such a film does not yet have a release date but speculation from late in 2019 points to a July 2022 release date. The first wind of a third Ant-Man movie came from the same outlet as this rumor of Reed directing episodes of The Mandalorian in Season 2, Murphy's Multiverse. Ant-Man 3 will not begin production before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder complete their productions. In other words, Reed has plenty of time to direct a couple of episodes of The Mandalorian in the mean time, as the move would be Disney once again going with a trusted creative from their own arsenal.

The second season of The Mandalorian will hit Disney+ in October. The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a bounty hunter that declines to kill one of his targets, The Child (aka Baby Yoda), instead choosing to become his protector. While many believed the show would only tell Din Djarin's story, everyone quickly learned that the series was about his relationship with The Child, who ended up becoming The Mandalorian's viral breakout star.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Other MCU properties without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk on Disney+ and Ant-Man 3 in theaters.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.