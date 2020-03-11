New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Bloopers Land Online

The First Order goes to the lighter side in this @usatodaylife exclusive blooper reel from @StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker, on digital platforms Tuesday. (Domhnall Gleeson is my spirit animal here.) https://t.co/FN4fD1pexq pic.twitter.com/cDlHKtWjAK — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) March 10, 2020

The conclusion of the Skywalker Saga brought with it a number of dramatic and emotional moments to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but things weren't always an intense affair, as the above blooper reel courtesy of USA Today teases the humorous tone of the set. Stars Richard E. Grant and Domhnall Gleeson are both featured in the clip, showing off the lighter side of the sinister First Order, with both stars joking about how much fun they had with each other, while also admitting how regularly they both flubbed their lines. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands on Digital HD on March 17th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.

While this new clip featuring the two stars is sure to excite fans, viewers were disappointed to learn that the film's home video release won't include any deleted scenes, despite the pair teasing a scene they seemingly had on Mustafar together that didn't make the final cut.

"The one time we weren't in the studio, it got cut," Gleeson confirmed with Kinowetter about the pair working together. The actor didn't specifically identify the scene in question, with Grant's clues about the sequence essentially confirming the scene.

Grant added, "Yes, one time, we were in a battle scene, in a forest with Kylo Ren. Our bits got cut out, so we'll have to wait for those on the extras."

This wasn't the only sequence cut from the film's opening, as creature and special make-up effects creative supervisor Neal Scanlan revealed his team created the "Eye of the Webbish Bog," a spider-like creature that never made it to the film's final cut.

“I think it maybe was too lengthy an explanation for something that [director J.J. Abrams] was able to explain in the movie much quicker, eventually," Scanlan confirmed with Collider. "J.J.’s movies move very quickly don’t they, and it was all part of Kylo Ren’s journey and I think he just felt that there was too much time being spent on something which he explained much quicker. So that’s all it was, really. Run time is always my biggest fear on any movie. So much of what we do, so much of what we shoot — and I’m sure this is the same for every department — you invest so much time and love in it and you hope it’ll make the final cut, but it doesn’t always do that because the movie would be four hours long. Which would be great! (laughs).”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands on Digital HD on March 17th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.