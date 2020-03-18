Star Wars Confirms Where Luke's Lightsaber Ended Up After The Empire Strikes Back

When fans first watched Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and witnessed Luke's lightsaber fall down a chasm on Cloud City, many had assumed it would become lost to the ages, only for Star Wars: The Force Awakens to see the weapon emerge and find its way to Rey by way of Maz Kanata. This ignited even more questions about the weapon's trajectory over the years, with the current run of Marvel Comics' Star Wars finally beginning to shed insight into what happened to the Jedi relic, with the latest issue, currently on sale, offering new insight into the lightsaber's whereabouts.

The current run of the series, from writer Charles Soule and artist Jesus Saiz, takes place almost immediately after the events of The Empire Strikes Back, with its debut issue concluding with the image of a hooded figure grasping Luke's lightsaber. This inspired Luke, Leia, and Lando to head back to Cloud City, each with their own objective, with Luke's quest to find the weapon taking him to a trash heap in the bellows of Cloud City.

The most recent issue saw Luke struggle to find his lightsaber, but when the Force alerted him to his friends being in trouble, he abandoned his search to rescue them. Previous issues have seen Luke struggle with the idea that a Jedi is defined by the weapon, as the new chapter saw him realize that a Jedi is defined by much more than their lightsaber, seeing him abandon his search. Instead, the lightsaber is discovered by an Ugnaught.

Fans know that the tool still has a long path to get back to Luke, a moment which is depicted in the sequel trilogy, but this reveal at least confirms that the weapon wasn't discovered by the hooded individual and that the burgeoning Jedi was merely having a vision of his future.

Audiences learned that Luke had constructed his own lightsaber by the time we saw him in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, though Marvel.com previously teased that the Jedi would wield a yellow lightsaber in Star Wars #6.

Marvel.com teases the series, "With this exciting new era underway, some of the franchises’ longstanding mysteries are getting the spotlight, including what happened to the lightsaber Luke lost in his climatic duel with Darth Vader in Cloud City... While the results of Luke’s search remain to be seen, it would appear he eventually obtains a replacement… See the young Jedi ignite a never-before-seen yellow lightsaber on R.B. Silva’s Star Wars #6 cover below—and learn more when this issue hits stands this May!"

Star Wars #4 is on sale now.

Were you surprised by this reveal? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

