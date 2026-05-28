Star Wars: How Powerful Grogu Is Compared To Luke Skywalker & Yoda

Star Wars: The Mandalorian introduced a pivotal new figure to Star Wars canon: Grogu, the young alien from Yoda’s race, who exhibits enormous Force potential. Over the course of three seasons, Grogu has grown and trained in the ways of both the Jedi and the Mandalorian, becoming a formidable partner to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). But now, that journey is about to take a bold leap forward.

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The Mandalorian and Grogu is the first Star Wars movie to be released in theaters in seven years, and there is one main thing that is distinguishing it from the TV series that inspired it: a much bigger budget and better film technology to realize Grogu’s character onscreen. The film makes the most of that potential by giving Grogu his own solo portion of the movie, and now Star Wars fans have some big questions about the franchise’s power rankings.

Grogu Just Leveled Up (Again)

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Grogu has successfully survived some significant battles since being a helpless child in the first seasons of The Mandalorian. After being trained by Luke Skywalker (in The Book of Boba Fett) and formerly adopting the way of the Mandalorian, Season 3 of the series saw Grogu leap into battle against his nemesis, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), and his battalion of Stormtroopers who had been enhanced by Mandalorian armor and weapons. It was no small feat, not to mention the fact that Mando and his ally Bo-Katan Kryze only survived the final battle with Gideon thanks to Grogu’s Force abilities.

(SPOILERS) In The Mandalorian and Grogu, Grogu’s prowess reaches a whole other level. Din Djarin is captured by the bounty hunter Embo and delivered to the Hutt Twins, who are furious with Mando for backing out on the deal to deliver their nephew, Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White). Grogu avoids capture and must partner with the friends, the Anzellan mechanics, to travel to the planet Nal Hutta and save Mando. The job takes a bad turn when the Anzellan escape ship proves to be (hilariously) too small for Mando to fit in, and gets even worse when Din Djarin succumbs to a venomous bite from the Dragonsnake he fought in the Twins’ pit. The Anzellans flee to get reinforcements, but Grogu must remain behind, get the unconscious Mando to a safe shelter, and nurse him back to health.

The Nal Hutta sequence sees Grogu having to do everything from fighting to making a shelter, to befriending locals and learning how to make medicine that will save Din’s life. The Grogu solo portion is arguably the best part of The Mandalorian and Grogu, and by the time he, Mando, and Rotta unite in the final battle, Grogu is not only holding his own, but saves Rotta using the Force. The film is an impressive showcase of his abilities and has raised serious new questions for Star Wars to answer.

How Powerful Is Grogu Compared to Other Star Wars Heroes?

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Grogu has graduated from his “Baby Yoda” nickname and become a formidable Star Wars hero. But how does he compare to Luke Skywalker and his nicknamesake, Master Yoda?

With Luke, we’re never going to get a clear answer: Luke Skywalker was raised in an Imperial era where the Jedi were at their lowest, nearly extinct, and largely forgotten about. Whatever Force potential Luke had was squandered until he was an adult, and first became aware of the Force and the Jedi Knights who use it (in A New Hope). There have been indications that a child-age Luke had significant Force potential – like when Maul briefly sensed Luke on Tatooine during his final duel with Obi-Wan in Star Wars Rebels. However, we’ll never know what Young Luke could’ve done as a padwan, given proper team and maturation to master his abilities. As the son of Anakin Skywalker, Luke has to be given a certain amount of respect on potential alone, not to mention what he could’ve become if he had, say, created a powerful Force dyad bond with his twin sister, Leia.

That all said, we have, in fact, seen Grogu rise to potential at a pretty young age, in a time when the Jedi are still pretty low, nearly extinct, and largely forgotten about. Luke was uniquely qualified as a resource for guidance, coming full circle into Obi-Wan’s role – including the very brief amount of time and tutelage he provided to his student. But it’s clear from Luke’s reaction to Grogu that even the Jedi hero recognizes that the young alien could one day far exceed his own abilities.

And that term, “one day,” is key in this discussion. One of the more serious subplots in The Mandalorian and Grogu is Din Djarin’s angst about how short his lifespan is compared to Grogu’s species, and what life will become for his adopted son when he’s gone. Well, Jedi Master Yoda is a pretty strong comparable example: Yoda’s centuries of life made him a master of the Force, whom few could equal. His lightsaber duels are also pretty famous, even if he never threw down as much after the High Republic era. But wisdom and balance were Yoda’s true powers, earned over many years of meditation and resonating with the Force. Yoda’s battle abilities were different, with the diminutive figure able to zen his way into all sorts of Force ability feats, from blocking Force Lightning to moving or controlling objects that are exponentially bigger or heavier than he was. While Grogu has demonstrated strong Force abilities, it would be incorrect to say they’re on par with Yoda’s.

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Ever since the prequel trilogy was released, though, Star Wars has made Yoda into one of its most tragic figures. Despite his wise, noble, and compassionate nature, it is, objectively, true that Yoda suffered from some of the greatest hubris in the Star Wars saga, from leading the Jedi Order down the treacherous path of being soldiers for the Republic, to totally missing a Sith Lord like Darth Sidious/Palpatine operating right next to him. Grogu is being trained by Din Djarin, one of the fiercest bounty hunters in the galaxy, while also continuing to progress his Force abilities. Characters like Ahsoka Tano have proven that you don’t need the Jedi Order to become a heroic Force warrior. So in that sense, Gorgu already has both power and training that is vastly superior to Luke Skywalker and arguably greater than what Yoda received at the same age. There’s also nothing on record that says a young Yoda was fighting the same kind of battles or defeating the same kind of enemies that Grogu has.

Right now, Grogu may still be proving himself, but it’s hard to argue that he’s already on the road to being one of Star Wars’ most powerful characters. The next question is: When and where the franchise could reintroduce Grogu at an older age, when the ranking of his power level would be abundantly clear to every fan.

For now, The Mandalorian and Grogu is playing in theaters, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+. Let us know your reaction to the film on the Comicbook Forum!