Viral Star Wars Twitter Post Reveals Luke Is the King of Social Distancing

As countries around the world continue to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, the term "social distancing" has gained popularity, as the best way to prevent the transmission of the virus is to keep a physical distance between you and the rest of the general public, resulting in artist Brandon Bird taking to Twitter to joke that Luke Skywalker's self-imposed isolation on Ahch-To in Star Wars: The Last Jedi made him the "king" of social distancing. Clearly Bird isn't the only one who holds this opinion, as his post has gone on to earn more than 9,000 retweets and 55, 000 likes.

Fans caught their first glimpse of Luke Skywalker after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in the final moments of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, yet fans didn't learn his whole story until The Last Jedi landed in theaters. In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, fans took another trip to Ahch-To when Rey aimed to follow in Luke's footsteps as she attempted to embrace isolation on the island.

Interestingly, fans of the various compendium Star Wars books pointed out how Rey's use of Luke's X-Wing caused a plot hole, which The Rise of Skywalker's novelization then had to attempt to correct.

While The Last Jedi showed audiences that Luke had sunk his X-Wing in the ocean, fans who had read The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi had additional insight into the state of the ship that would have resulted in Rey's repair of the ship being somewhat confounding.

"Rey explores the island, trying to understand Luke's self-imposed exile from the universe," The Art of book reads. "She comes across a cave, sunk at high tide within the base of the island. Here she discovers Luke's scuttled T-65 X-wing, rusted and rotting away in the water. It was set alight before it sank. It shows Luke's commitment to his exile, as he destroyed his only means of leaving the planet."

The Rise of Skywalker novelization, however, specified that it wasn't an easy task for Rey to repair the ship, though she had the skills necessary to make the X-Wing capable of flying.

“It was old tech, and it had taken some fast thinking and even faster fingers to get it flight worthy - the wing patched with the door to Luke’s hut, shield panels scavenged from the TIE wreckage, and a hefty amount of rewiring,” the novelization reads of the X-Wing's revival.

