Adam Driver Teases Kylo Ren’s Journey Will Be ‘Unexpected’ in The Last Jedi

Kylo Ren’s debut in The Force Awakens demonstrated that the Sith modeled most of his life after his grandfather Darth Vader, hoping to become even more powerful than any Sith who came before him. While this might make audiences feel like they can predict Kylo’s trajectory through the next few films, star Adam Driver revealed to Sunday Today that the new film will take viewers to “unexpected” places.

The show’s host inquired if audiences will be satisfied with the upcoming film, with Driver responding, “God, I hope. I hope they will. I think it will be hopefully unexpected.”

Audiences have only seen one teaser and a behind-the-scenes reel of footage, so there’s much to discover about the film. Driver’s comments, while relatively vague, could be an elaboration on comments made by Daisy Ridley to Entertainment Weekly.

The actress explained, “What’s wonderful is it’s not so cut and dry, who’s good and who’s bad and that’s not me saying, ‘Oh, my God, some people are gonna go bad,’”

She adds, “There’s always room for bad people to make good decisions and vice versa. Again, that could be nothing to do with your parents and it could be everything to do with your parents.”

The Force Awakens saw Rey go up against Kylo shortly after he murdered his father, Han Solo. The new film could potentially show Rey giving into her anger, reveal Luke Skywalker has turned his back on being a Jedi, or possibly that Kylo has realized the error of his ways after committing such a heinous act.

Fans will find out the destiny of all our characters when The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the second film in the new Star Wars sequel trilogy that began with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. The film will deal with Luke training Rey to become a, and possibly the last, Jedi. Meanwhile, the Resistance, including Poe Dameron and First Order defector Finn, continues to fight against the First Order, led by General Hux, while Supreme Leader Snoke and his Dark Side follower Kylo Ren continue their mysterious plot. The film is written and directed by Rian Johnson and stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15th, 2017.