The Adidas 2019 Star Wars Sneaker Collection is About to Launch

Disney / Lucasfilm and adidas have joined forces for a new Star Wars capsule sneaker collection that will be released in three packs across adidas Basketball, Running, and Originals. Each of the packs were designed to celebrate an element of Star Wars: lightsabers, space battles, and classic characters.

The first of these waves is the lightsaber pack which includes the Harden Vol. 4 with purple accents in homage to Mace Windu, the Dame 5 which is inspired by Luke Skywalker’s green lightsaber, the Darth Vader dark side Crazy 1 and Rivalry Lo, and the classic Top Ten design which is all about Obi-Wan Kenobi. Several of the designs also feature a UV midsole to mimic a lightsaber’s glow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want to get your hands on a pair, the adidas lightsaber collection will be available to order right here starting tomorrow, November 1st at 10am ET (7 am PT) in adult and youth sizes with prices that range between $70 and $140 (complementary apparel including hoodies, crewnecks, and sweatpants will also be available). If they sell out, odds are you’ll be able to find them here on eBay. Keep tabs on these links, because adidias will follow up with the space battles pack on November 21st followed by the classic Star Wars character pack on November 29th.

On a related note, winter weather is almost here for many of us, and this officially licensed Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Han Solo Hoth-style jacket is going to be warmer than the inside of a tauntaun. You can order one right here for $145.99 with shipping and taxes included. That’s less than half of the price of the $400 version Columbia released a couple of years back, and it’s a more faithful replica to boot.

Features include double-insulated body lining, a full waist-to-neck zip, and a faux fur-lined hood. As noted, it also appears to be a pretty faithful replica, though it has been confirmed that the Hoth coat Han Solo wore in Empire is actually brown not blue (it appears blue). Even Columbia opted for the blue color with their version, but offered a brown version signed by Harrison Ford for a whopping $1,980.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.