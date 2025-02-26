New Hasbro Star Wars Pre-Orders: Mandalorian, New Hope, Revenge of the Sith, and More

Hasbro’s second Star Wars fanstream of 2025 comes just days ahead of NY Toy Fair 2025, and it includes several The Black Series and The Vintage Collection releases for fans of The Mandalorian, Andor, Star Wars: A New Hope, Revenge of the Sith, and more. A full breakdown is available below. Look for pre-orders to go live on March 5th and March 13th, and when they do become available, direct links will be added to the list. So, stay tuned for updates! Also, keep in mind that Entertainment Earth has launched a $20 gift code deal on all purchases of $100 or more from February 27th through March 10th, and that should apply to all of the figures listed here that launch before that date. Just keep in mind that your code will be emailed on 3/14 and you need to use it by 3/31. You can find new Star Wars items here at EE.

March 5th Launches:

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION IMPERIAL ARMORED COMMANDO / $24.99 / Pre-order on March 5 at 1 PM ET at Entertainment Earth and Amazon; available Summer 2025. / The latest generation of Imperial super commandos are highly trained warriors protected by beskar alloy cast in the form of elite trooper armor. Based on an Imperial armored commando from the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale figure features detailed series-inspired deco, multiple points of articulation, and 5 accessories.

March 13th Launches:

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES COUNT DOOKU / $24.99 / Pre-order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart Collector Con; available in store May the 4th weekend / This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Count Dooku from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. Comes with his signature Lightsaber and swinging FX.

Coming Soon: