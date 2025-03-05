Star Wars: Andor Featurette Finally Offers BTS Look at Fan-Favorite Character’s Return

Play video

An Andor Season 2 behind-the-scenes featurette gives fans a look at a fan-favorite Rogue One character, as it includes footage of Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk filming a scene together as Cassian and K-2SO. Lucasfilm shared the video today as it revs up the show’s marketing campaign; it primarily features members of the cast and crew teasing what’s in store as the conflict between the Empire and the Rebellion reaches a boiling point. The featurette cuts between clips of character-based drama and hard-hitting Star Wars action as it sets the stage for what’s to come. You can watch the video in the space below.

Additionally, Lucasfilm unveiled a new Andor Season 2 poster, showcasing the various heroes and villains of the series. A cool detail on the poster is the presence of the Death Star in the background, foreshadowing how Cassian’s journey ultimately ends:

Andor Season 2 debuts on Disney+ on April 22nd with a three-episode premiere. This season has a rather unique release schedule, as three episodes will be unveiled weekly through mid-May. Recently, Lucasfilm has been busy generating hype for Andor‘s long-awaited return; the studio has released an official trailer, offering a taste of what’s in store. The preview garnered attention for breaking Star Wars tradition by featuring licensed music over the footage.

Before Andor Season 2 is available to the general public, the show will be spotlighted during a special panel taking place during Star Wars Celebration Japan. It will be one of many projects showcased during the convention, along with fellow Disney+ series Ahsoka and the upcoming movie The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The relationship between Cassian and K-2SO is one of the more entertaining parts of Rogue One. However, since Jyn Erso is that film’s protagonist and the plot revolves around the mission to steal the Death Star plans, Rogue One could only provide a taste of that dynamic. Andor will be able to explore Cassian and K-2SO’s friendship in greater detail, which should be a treat for viewers. Luna and Tudyk had excellent chemistry in their scenes together in Rogue One, and it will be fun to see them back at it, showing how the rebel and the droid became so close. This is just one of the ways Andor Season 2 could enhance Rogue One; getting a more comprehensive picture of Cassian’s history with K-2SO will make certain moments in Rogue One even more impactful.

Andor Season 1 was one of the most acclaimed Star Wars projects ever made, and Season 2 is arriving at just the right time. On the heels of the well-received Skeleton Crew giving the franchise a much-needed win, Andor should be able to keep the hot streak going as Star Wars prepares to usher in a new era. While Kathleen Kennedy seemingly isn’t stepping down as Lucasfilm president anytime soon, the studio still has various films and TV shows in development, and every bit of positive momentum will help retain enthusiasm for more Star Wars. Time will tell how Andor Season 2 measures up to its predecessor, but based on what’s been shown so far, audiences have every right to be excited.