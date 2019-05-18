Agents of SHIELD’s Brett Dalton Wants a Star Wars Role

The Jus In Bello convention is currently in full swing in Italy, and an array of exciting guests have been sharing information about themselves and their various shows and films. One guest in attendance is Brett Dalton, the actor best known for playing Grant Ward on Agents of SHIELD. The actor fielded tons of fan questions during his panel, and shared what franchise he’d most like to be a part of.

“I think you said it right now: Star Wars,” Dalton answered. “Oh my god. Oh my god, to be a part of that. Just be, ugh, I’ll be a stormtrooper! Daniel Craig was a stormtrooper! I’ll be a stormtrooper. Anything. Anything. I mean, that is epic. I feel like even the people who are in it now who are kind of the younger versions of it, I don’t think they even know how big of a deal it is to be a part of that. I mean, they will- that will forever be how they will, you know, be remembered and loved because of this character they brought to life.”

Dalton was also asked which character from Star Wars is his favorite, and he was quick to answer.

“Boba Fett. He’s dope,” he said with a laugh. “He is so cool. He’s so cool, but I mean they all get along so well. I mean, and Han Solo, yeah. For sure. For sure. I don’t care who shot first, but Han… love the guy. Love the guy. I mean, that character, my god. It was so cool. I know. If only they made an origin story,” he joked. “Han Solo: still holding out hope!”

Dalton may have missed his chance on playing Solo, but fans of Agents of SHIELD wouldn’t mind seeing him again on the Marvel series. Despite being killed off in the show’s third season, they had an extremely creative way of bringing him back in season four. Ward had a the perfect closing arc upon his return, but a flashback cameo couldn’t hurt. Someone call the Whedons!

You can learn more about the Just In Bello convention here.

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theaters on December 20th.