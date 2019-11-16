Agents of SHIELD Star Ming-Na Wen Celebrates Being in The Mandalorian

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are already available to watch on Disney+, and there are still plenty of characters fans have yet to see. One such famous face is Ming-Na Wen, the actor best known for voicing Disney’s Mulan and playing Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD. It was recently announced that Wen would be appearing in The Mandalorian as a character named Fennec Shand who Wen calls “tricky” as well as having the ability to “maneuver and survive” and “be stealthy.” Wen was one of the many actors to attend the show’s premiere on Wednesday, so she shared some photos from the event to Twitter and celebrated her lifelong dream of being a part of the franchise.

What a night! If you told my 13 yr old self that I’d be on the red carpet celebrating being IN a @starwars project, she’d think you were nuts! Well, that little girl inside me still think it’s nuts! 🧡

themandalorian #fennecshand pic.twitter.com/QRMs69YS3i — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) November 14, 2019

“What a night! If you told my 13 yr old self that I’d be on the red carpet celebrating being IN a @starwars project, she’d think you were nuts! Well, that little girl inside me still think it’s nuts,” Wen wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor also shared some photos with Disney CEO Bob Iger as well as Deborah Chow, who directed one of The Mandalorian‘s episodes.

Two of my new favorite people. 🧡🧡 https://t.co/rabXKMCTLa — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) November 14, 2019

“Two of my new favorite people,” she wrote.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach to the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+.