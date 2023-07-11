Star Wars: Ahsoka Shares New Rosario Dawson Character Poster

Star Wars: Ahsoka debuted a new poster to go along with the fresh trailer that released today. The titular rebel is front and center and fans are still over the moon that this show is even happening. It's been a long road from Star Wars Rebels to this point, but Rosario Dawson's show is at hand and that means its time to celebrate for a lot of people out there. I the newest poster, she stands tall as Ahsoka Tano. The new clip shows off some new characterss that will probably get their own posters in short order.

But, for Star Wars Rebels fans, this has to be a feast. Grand Admiral Thrawn, Hera and Sabine are all here. There's also the looming specter of Ezra still out there somewhere as well. Check out the new poster and what they had to say on social media down below!

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

"Check out the new poster for #Ahsoka and experience the two-episode series premiere of the Star Wars Original series, streaming August 23 on @DisneyPlus," they wrote.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Gearing Up For Two-Episode Premiere

Disney+ previously confirmed that Star Wars: Ahsoka is all ready for an eight episode run. Interestingly, this is yet another Lucasfilm series on the streaming platform that debuts with two episodes. It seems that the runtime on these is slightly-longer than The Mandalorian's entries as well. With some viewers wanting as much time with these shows as possible, that might end up working out in the show's favor.

"That's an interesting question. I would say it's pretty relative when you do this kind of work," Filoni told Collider in an interview this year. "One thing Jon [Favreau] and I are very adamant about is we try to cut it down and strip it down to keep it moving. It's definitely a faster and more intense rule than George [Lucas] has. My episodes have actually started pretty long, you know, because I wrote them all, so they are a little different. Probably, relative to other stuff that I've written and done, like the episode 'The Jedi.' If it's gotta be tight and fast because I need the action to work, it's gonna be shorter, but I would say they are in the same range as The Mandalorian episodes."

Star Wars Creative Team Excited For Fans To See Ahsoka

(Photo: Lucasfilm)



For fans of Star Wars Rebels, this series has been a long time coming. But, for the creative brain trust that develops these shows, it's been a labor of love. They're very excited for the fans to see what they've pulled together for Star Wars: Ahsoka. Here's just a taste of what they went through to get this show onto Disney+.

"It's thrilling, I gotta tell you," Dave Filoni explained to Empire Magazine about crafting this chapter of the Star Wars universe. "It's something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it's kind of startling when you're sitting there, and now you have to do it... I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it's interesting to see how it's evolved. Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It's a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you're doing."

Star Wars: Ahsoka Debuts on Disney+ Next Month

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

