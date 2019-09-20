This Amazing Star Wars Van Can Be Yours for $10 Grand

Are you a Star Wars fan with a spare $9,800? If so, there might be a 1979 Dodge Tradesman with your name on it! Well, it actually has Star Wars‘ name on it already. According to Jalopnik.com, there’s a van for sale in San Antonio, Texas that’s decked out in Star Wars decor. You can read the original Craigslist listing below:

“From a galaxy in a garage from far far away…. I offer you the ultimate Star Wars van,” the ad reads. “This 1979 Dodge ‘shorty’ van was designed and built two years after the original movie hit the theaters. The van has mostly been stored for many years. The original graphics are in good shape. The graphics on the hood have some cracking due to being face up to the sun. But I think it adds great character.”

“The van has in the last few years had a new crate motor installed. 318 I think. Its believed to have very little miles on it. The van runs and drives, but needs servicing from years of sitting around. This is a 70’s original!!!! The body is decent, and the side pipe exhaust is plumbed and real.”

“The mag wheels are staggered and period correct. The van has a new battery and new carburetor. The door handles were shaved and I can’t figure out how to trigger them. So windows down….or crawl through the back currently.”

“This van is super special. The interior is fair, I wanted to make the inside pop with a starship style high end freshen up, but realized I have too many things going on. Comes with a clear Texas title, I will help load the van onto your hired transport truck. You will NEVER find another. May the force be with you!!!!!”

The van features multiple nods to Star Wars, with many designs on the outside and a Millennium Falcon rug in the interior. You can check out more photos of the van here.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.