Save $5 When Your Order $15 Worth Of Books Like These on Amazon



Amazon has brought back their $5 discount on physical books, only this time they’ve dropped the threshold to qualify from $20 to only $15. All you need to do is select one physical book (or several physical books) that total $15 or more and are sold by Amazon directly. Then use the code BOOKGIFT17 at checkout.

Even if you prefer e-books or audiobooks over print, there were quite a few titles released this year that can only be purchased – or are only worth purchasing – in physical form. We’ve put together a list of some of these books to help you get started – and many of them are heavily discounted to begin with:

• A Die Hard Christmas: The Illustrated Holiday Classic

• Death Note (All-in-One Edition)

• Star Wars: The Blueprints

• The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

• Star Wars The Last Jedi The Visual Dictionary

• Star Wars The Last Jedi Incredible Cross-Sections

• Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set

• The Walking Dead: The Official Cookbook and Survival Guide

• Harry Potter: A Cinematic Gallery: 80 Original Images to Color and Inspire

• The Art of Harley Quinn

• The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia

• The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts

• The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia

• The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition

• Harry Potter Illustrated Editions

• Super Mario Odyssey: Prima Official Guide

