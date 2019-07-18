Amazon’s SDCC 2019 Exclusive Funko Pops Are Available Now

Amazon dropped their San Diego Comic-Con Funko Pop exclusives a little later than expected, but they’re live right now (the morning of July 18th) if you hurry. You’ll find the complete list below along with links where they can be ordered. As we noted yesterday, you should go after the Black Cauldron 2-pack first. You should also check out our SDCC 2019 Funko Pop master list to find out what other exclusives are up for grabs.

Speaking of Amazon, Funko and Amazon teamed up to release some Prime Day exclusive Pops, and they are still available to order at the time of writing. The Deluxe Star Wars Millennium Falcon with Han Solo Pop figure measures a whopping 5.5″ tall, 10.5″ wide and 13.25″ long, which ranks it among the largest figures that Funko has ever produced. You can pre-order it right here on Amazon for $64.99 with shipping slated for October 21st if you’re a Prime member.

The second Prime Day exclusive is this this SpongeBob SquarePants and Plankton Fun Song Letters Funko Pop figure, which you can pre-order right here with shipping slated for November 15th.

