Get Ready For Amazon’s SDCC 2019 Exclusive Funko Pops

Funko fans and collectors should keep tabs on our San Diego Comic-Con Funko Pop master list, because some of the biggest exclusives are dropping tonight, July 17th / 18th at 12am EST (9pm PST). Odds are Amazon’s collection of SDCC 2019 exclusives will be among them. UPDATE: Amazon’s SDCC 2019 Funko Pop exclusives actually went live on the morning of July 18th. You can find them right here. The Chuckles Pop was on backorder right here at the time of writing.

If Amazon’s exclusive Pops do drop at midnight, odds are you will find them right here or right here (or maybe here) Either way, they’re coming, so keep tabs on those links. The complete list is available below, and note that the SDCC 2019 Rick and Morty #350 Pickle Rick (glow-in-the-dark) Pop is already available to pre-order here. We also suggest going after the Black Cauldron 2-pack right out of the gate.

Pop! The Black Cauldron Taran & Horned King 2-Pack

Pop! Toy Story #561 Chuckles

Pop! Star Wars #297 Boba Fett (Green Chrome)

Speaking of Amazon, Funko and Amazon teamed up to release some Prime Day exclusive Pops, and they are still available to order at the time of writing. The Deluxe Star Wars Millennium Falcon with Han Solo Pop figure measures a whopping 5.5″ tall, 10.5″ wide and 13.25″ long, which ranks it among the largest figures that Funko has ever produced. You can pre-order it right here on Amazon for $64.99 with shipping slated for October 21st if you’re a Prime member.

The second Prime Day exclusive is this this SpongeBob SquarePants and Plankton Fun Song Letters Funko Pop figure, which you can pre-order right here with shipping slated for November 15th.

