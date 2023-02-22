Andor Creator Calls Current Streaming Era "Exciting" and "Utter Chaos"

It's a wild time for streaming as some shows and movies are being canceled despite having already completed production while others are being wiped from existence. Now, it looks like another writers strike could be happening in Hollywood, and some creatives took part in a panel hosted by the Writers Guild of America in New York this week (via Deadline). One person to comment on the current era of streaming was Tony Gilroy, who is the showrunner of Disney+'s Andor series.

"We're in a total free-form right now. I don't think anything matters whatsoever," Gilroy explained. "I think what's happening right now is not just happening on the screen or on the page or in this room. I think it's happening in business as well, which we're all going to be at the meeting – you know, the strike and everything – I think it's absolute and utter chaos right now. I think anything goes. I don't think there are any rules. I think it's so frickin' exciting that it doesn't matter if you – two episodes, an episode and a half, five episodes, this, that, a play – it doesn't matter! I don't think there are any rules."

What Will Happen in Andor Season 2?

While there could be an upcoming shakeup with the WGA, Andor's second season began filming in November. Gilroy previously broke down how the aim for Season 2 is to lead right up into the opening scenes of Rogue One.

"Well, it's going to be the same tone," Gilroy detailed to /Film. "It's going to be hopefully the same quality, the same attention to detail, and all the rest of the things that people got used to. But there's two things that are very distinctively different. One is that this is a show about [Cassian] becoming a revolutionary. His commitment to the cause is not going to be that much in doubt over the next four years. That's the second difference. We're going to be covering four years. Every time we do three episodes in the second half, we jump ahead a year. When we come back to the show for part two, it'll be a year later. We'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year. Then we'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year on that. That last year will be the year that takes us into Rogue [One]. We have some pretty interesting storytelling opportunities. I'd be curious if anybody else has ever done it before. We can't think of a [show] where someone did that."

