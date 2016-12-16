Since joining the Star Wars saga with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Diego Luna has made it known that he has a big dream of coming into contact with Jabba the Hutt. The Cassian Andor actor will be reprising his role for the upcoming Andor series on Disney+ next month but it does not sound like his dream will be realized in the show or anywhere off-screen. It became a social media joke about his love for Jabba the Hutt, having made it to The Tonight Show where Luna promised he is not actually in love with Jabba back in 2020. As of 2022, he tells ComicBook.com that he has been cured without ever getting the full fix.

Tragically for Luna, has been, "Not even close," to Jabba the Hutt. "Sadly, I thought it was gonna happen, but it hasn't happened and I think I'm over it now, you know? It's like I just accept the fact that I will never, never, yeah, satisfy that curiosity." The man can only take so much heartbreak, he has started to move on and made sure the wish did not bleed into his Cassian Andor character.

"I think Cassian doesn't have to live with this, this illness I have, you know?" Luna told ComicBook.com ahead of Andor's release. "No, no, of course not. I would never impose that into this series. Gladly, I'm over it, as I said, like it happened six years ago when I said that and I've been to the shrink already." The dreams of fans hoping to see Luna realize the dreams of getting to touch Jabba the Hutt are dashed!



Still, it's not impossible for Luna's Cassian Andor to meet Jabba the Hutt. Andor's place in the Star Wars timeline is before the events of Rogue One and therefore before the original trilogy of films where Jabba plays a major role. Jabba is out there in the Star Wars universe at the time when Andor is taking place. In fact, Andor's place in the Star Wars timeline offered Luna an opportunity to explore new sides of Cassian before he made the ultimate sacrifice in Rogue One, a decision which ultimately set the events of Episode IV into motion.

"He talks about being part of this fight since he was six years old in Rogue One," Luna said. "He talks about a very dark past. He talks about doing terrible stuff for the Rebellion. We're gonna get to know what he means, you know? And it's the writing of Tony Gilroy is really interesting and complex and I don't think people actually know exactly what I'm talking about. I didn't either. You know, when I read the material and his speech and his ideas, I was like, 'Wow, this is amazing.' In essence, it's what I had in mind when I was playing the role, but obviously, how it happens and the specificity and the context is just very rich and exciting to watch. "

Are you excited to see more of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor? Do you think he's really moved beyond his love of Jabba? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter! Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21.