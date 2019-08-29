Maleficent Star Angelina Jolie Wants to Know Why She Can’t Join the Star Wars Franchise

When it comes to working with Disney, Angelina Jolie is pretty busy. In 2014 she starred in Maleficent, a film that brought in $758 million at the box office. It’s sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is hitting theaters in October and she’s joining up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thena in The Eternals. With both classic Disney character and now a Marvel character to her name, there’s just big Disney franchise that Jolie isn’t a part of — and Jolie herself wants to know why can’t be part of Star Wars, too.

Speaking with MTV at D23 Expo, Jolie put it out there that she’s interested and said she’s even cornered The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams about the situation.

“I tried. I cornered J.J. in the hallway,” Jolie said and had positive things to say about the encounter when asked about how it went. “Pretty good. He’s so nice. I have said to him, I have no idea why I can’t be in Star Wars.”

Now, Jolie admitted that she hadn’t gotten quite so far as to figuring out who she’d play but if she were to end up with a role in the Star Wars universe, there’s plenty of time to figure that out. While the Skywalker Saga ends this Christmas with The Rise of Skywalker, there are other stories to be told, such as the trilogy coming from Game of Thrones creatures David Benioff and D. B. Weiss and the series of films from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.

For now, though, Jolie’s next Disney appearance will be in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The film will see Maleficent and Aurora (Elle Fanning) dealing with the challenges of a world trying to pull them apart for being different.

“Now, in this one, we return, and we see that Aurora is older and they’re facing the world and challenges of the world and it is being emphasized to them how different they are,” Jolie said at D23. “They are encouraged to not be a family and pulled apart by their differences. We really pose the question and fight for the belief that what is different makes you stronger. What is family and what defines family is what you believe in.”

