Baby Yoda is Now a Talking Clapper Night Light

Baby Yoda aka Grogu aka The Child from the hit Star Wars: The Mandalorian series on Disney+ has been many things, from sneakers to adorable plush. However, he has never been a modern version of the "Clap on! Clap off!" Clapper from the '80s - until now.

NECA's new Star Wars Clapper features a surprisingly fantastic sculpt of Grogu in his pod. Here's how it works - clap twice to operate an appliance (like the classic Clapper) or three times to turn on the Baby Yoda night light and hear these Greef Karga and The Mandalorian quotes from the show: "Come on baby. Do the magic hand thing!" and "The kid is coming with me!"

Pre-orders for the Star Wars Baby Yoda Clapper Talking Night Light are available here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with a release date slated for April. Note that the Clapper isn't the only retro product that has been given a Baby Yoda makeover by NECA recently. They also own the Chia Pet brand....

Indeed, the Baby Yoda Chia Pet is something that exists. It has sold out repeatedly since launch, but you can backorder one here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99. Again, it features Baby Yoda in his little transport pod. NECA did a great job with the sculpt on this as well.

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are streaming on Disney+ now.

