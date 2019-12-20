Baby Yoda Plush Are Selling Out Months Ahead of Release

One of the most popular toys of the 2019 holiday season won’t even be here in time for Christmas. Indeed, demand for Baby Yoda toys based on the ridiculously popular “The Child” character in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian have been through the roof despite the fact that the items won’t ship until April / May.

That gives manufacturers plenty of time to catch up with demand, especially with regard to the Funko Pops and Hasbro action figures. However, the story might be a little different with the elaborate Baby Yoda plush, which are probably more difficult to manufacture in large quantities (even more so with the electronic version). In fact, Hasbro’s Baby Yoda talking plush and Mattel’s 11-inch plush are both sold out on Amazon at the time of writing, though you can still order them here at Walmart and here at Best Buy for $24.99 each.

Note that the Mattel plush arrives at most retailers on April 1st and Hasbro’s plush arrives on May 18th. Weirdly, Amazon is the one retailer that listed the Mattel plush as arriving on May 25th before the sell out, which is probably an error. Then again, Amazon might have been singled out for last dibs, so it might be best to get it elsewhere anyway.

At any rate, odds are that you won’t have much of a problem ordering these Baby Yoda plush as we get closer to the release dates, but if you haven’t reserved yours yet, you might want to do it sooner rather than later just in case. We don’t expect much of a problem with the Baby Yoda Funko Pops, but if you want to be on the safe side, go after the 10-inch Pop first (Amazon sold out of their first batch of Pops quickly after launch). As far as the Hasbro figures are concerned, we suggest grabbing The Black Series Baby Yoda figure as it is likely to be the most popular item. The Funko Pops and the Hasbro figures are slated to arrive in May.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet and want to jump on the Baby Yoda bandwagon, you can try it out here. Disney has also launched a gift subscription option for the holidays.

