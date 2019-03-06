Former Batman Ben Affleck Jokes About Trying to Get ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Spoilers out of Oscar Isaac

Triple Frontier is dropping on Netflix next week and some of the film’s biggest names are out there promoting the movie, including Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac.



Turns out, we’re not the only ones itching for some Star Wars news. Affleck recently revealed to ET Canada that he tried to uncover secrets about Star Wars: Episode IX from Isaac, who plays Poe Dameron in the newest trilogy.

“Always. Always working him for ‘Star Wars’ information and never getting any,” Affleck shared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I still don’t know what happens and I finished shooting like a month ago,” Isaac replied with a smirk.

If big names like Affleck can’t learn anything about the new Star Wars, the rest of us shouldn’t get our hopes up. However, at least we have Isaac and Affleck’s upcoming collaboration to look forward to.

Triple Frontier is an action/crime/thriller/drama that also stars Charlie Hunnam, Pedro Pascal and Garrett Hedlund. IMDB describes the new film as following five former Special Forces operatives who “reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival.”

Affleck recently shared with Jimmy Kimmel what it was like to meet and train with the real Special Forces.

“To meet these guys and to get the chance to train with them was a phenomenal honor. I hope we didn’t make them look bad in the movie,” he shared.

In that same interview, Affleck also took the opportunity to officially announce that he was retiring from portraying Batman in the DC Extended Universe.

While he may be retiring his cape, Affleck still has plenty of exciting projects in the works. In 2019, you can also catch him in The Last Thing He Wanted, the new film from Dee Rees (Mudbound) that also stars Anne Hathaway and Willem Dafoe.

Not only is Isaac expected to reprise his role as Poe in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX, but he recently returned to Star Wars Resistance to voice the character. The actor was also recently cast in the highly-anticipated new Dune film, and can soon be heard voicing Gomez Addams in the upcoming The Addams Family animated feature.

Triple Frontier hits select theaters on March 6th and Netflix on March 13th.