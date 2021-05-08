Star Wars: Billie Lourd Shares Adorable Photo of Son Watching Princess Leia

✖

Tuesday was Star Wars Day, which means people around the world were celebrating the beloved franchise, including many of the folks who have appeared in its various films and television shows. One such person is Billie Lourd, the daughter of the late, great Carrie Fisher. Not only is Lourd the daughter of the most important woman in Star Wars, but she also appeared in the sequel films as Lieutenant Connix. Back in September, Lourd surprised fans by announcing she had given birth to a baby boy, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, and her Star Wars Day post featured the absolute cutest photo of him.

"💕♏️🅰️🌱 ✝️♓️📧 4️⃣✝️♓️💕," Lourd wrote in emojis, just like her mom used to. The photo includes her baby in a Princess Leia hat watching Star Wars: A New Hope. You can check out the image in the post below:

View this post on Instagram

Lourd often pays tribute to her mother on social media. On the anniversary of Fisher's death back in December, Lourd wrote encouraging words for those who have lost loved ones. "⛽️®️🅰️♑️🌛♏️🅾️♏️🅱️🌱Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that’s missing a loved one they’ve lost. Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You’re not alone. ❤️," she wrote.

Since Fisher's passing, there have been many wonderful stories shared by her friends and co-workers, especially those involved with Star Wars. Last year, Simon Pegg had an especially wonderful story about meeting his childhood crush for the first time, which you can read here.

As for Star Wars, there's a lot to look forward to from Lucasfilm. First of all, The Bad Batch dropped its second episode on Disney+ today. Fans are especially excited about The Book of Boba Fett, which was announced during The Mandalorian's season finale. The series is expected to be its own show, but with the same creative team as The Mandalorian. During the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December, Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. Kennedy shared that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more.

