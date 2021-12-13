New Book of Boba Fett Promo Teases War in The Star Wars Underworld

A new promo for The Book of Boba Fett Disney+ series teases the coming war in the Star Wars underworld. More specifically, this new trailer for Book of Boba Fett seems to be the first real promo that indicates there will be some kind of antagonist that Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) have to face. That’s not at all surprising, since the entire premise of The Book of Boba Fett sees Fett and Shand uniting to take over the entire criminal empire of Jabba the Hutt. There are bound to be a few serious “holdouts” in the underworld that want a slice of that empire themselves…

…The question is, who is the “they” Fennec Shand is referring to in this one scene? What is the first wave of conflict Boba Fett faces, which will then lead to an entire war?

There’s been growing hints all year long about who Boba Fett could be facing as his main rival in this Book of Boba Fett event series. First of all, The Mandalorian season 2 firmly established that Boba now has some sizeable opposition from the Imperial remnants operating across the galaxy, including commanders like Moff Gideon. There have also been plenty of hints that the Mandalorian culture still isn’t too keen on the idea of a notable underworld figure like Boba Fett strutting around in their armor – so that could be an issue, as well.

Going deeper into the Star Wars rabbit hole: the most recent summer crossover event in Marvel’s Star Wars comic line not-so-coincidentally made Boba Fett a serious enemy of the criminal syndicate Crimson Dawn and its leader, Lady Qi’ra. Another storyline is also exploring how Qi’ra set Crimson Dawn up to outlast Palpatine’s Sith rule as a secret network of double agents spread throughout the galaxy. The timing and circumstance seem to all add up to Boba Fett possibly having to face Crimson Dawn in order to hold onto Jabba’s empire.

The latest Star Wars animated project also introduced Boba’s “sister” Omega to the franchise and gave her a crash course in bounty hunting alongside the most elite unit of clone soldiers ever produced (The Bad Batch). Again, the timing of that story arc (summer 2021) seems too on-target for a year that ends with this big Boba Fett event series.

The beautiful thing about The Book of Boba Fett is that we don’t even have to make choices: all of the above (and more) could show up looking to reduce Boba Fett’s armor to scorched metal and take his throne.

The Book of Boba Fett starts streaming on Disney+ December 29th.