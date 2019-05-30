Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Geeks Out at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Opening

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is opening at Disneyland this week, and fans are eager to finally get the opportunity to visit the immersive attraction dedicated to the galaxy far, far away. The Disney World attraction in Florida is opening on August 29th, but Disneyland’s version will be open for business on May 31st. Some folks have already been lucky enough to get a sneak peak, including one of Disney’s biggest stars: Brie Larson. The actor best known for playing Captain Marvel was spotted geeking out at the media preview by Ryan Parker, a senior staff writer for The Hollywood Reporter.

Of all the awesome things to see, Brie Larson nerding out was among my favorite. #GalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/8afxhMYGCa — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) May 30, 2019

“Of all the awesome things to see, Brie Larson nerding out was among my favorite,” Parker wrote.

As you can see, Larson is in awe of what she’s seeing, and we don’t blame her. Galaxy’s Edge looks like it’s going to be awesome!

Parker posted another shot of Larson “hanging around.”

Many fans commented on the behind-the-scenes photos, loving Larson’s joyous reactions.

“She’s marvel-ing at the ride,” @valswinestore wrote.

“How can you not love @brielarson! She is awesome!,” @fandads added.

“She’s a precious soul. How could you not love this gal,” @LegitBlackSmith replied.

“Put this queen in Star Wars dammit!,” @Jones6192 suggested. Not a bad idea!

Last week, the official Disney Parks Blog shared images of new guidemaps that will help guests navigate the expansive area.

Will you be checking out Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? Tell us in the comments!

