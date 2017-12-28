Billie Lourd Shares Touching Tribute to Her Mom Carrie Fisher

Today is the one year anniversary of Carrie Fisher’s tragic passing, and her daughter and Star Wars co-star Billie Lourd is the latest to pay tribute.

Lourd recently shared a photo of her in front of the northern lights in Norway, accompanied by a rather touching caption. As she explains, she and Fisher had always wanted to see the Northern Lights together, as Fisher had “an otherworldly obsession” with them. Lourd recently decided to take the trip to Norway to see the northern lights, alongside her father Bryan Lourd and his husband Bruce Bozzi, as a way of honoring her mom.

Lourd’s caption also included an emoji-filled (a way of typing that Fisher was known to do on social media) version of one of Fisher’s most famous quotes, “She drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra.” As fans will remember, Fisher previously declared that she wanted her obituary to say that phrase, in her book and one-woman show Wishful Drinking.

Fisher, who was 60, died from sudden cardiac arrest on December 27, 2016, after suffering a medical emergency during a transatlantic flight from London to Los Angeles four days earlier. Her final Star Wars role, The Last Jedi, is in theaters now.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters.