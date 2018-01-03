Funko Puts Chewbacca in an AT-ST for Their Latest ‘Star Wars’ Figure

Well, this Chewbacca in an AT-ST figure from Funko is adorable isn’t it? It’s the latest addition to their Pop Deluxe line and can be pre-ordered here for shipment in April. You’ll want to jump on this one because the first wave will probably sell out pretty quickly.

Funko appears to be working their way through Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi with their line of Pop Deluxe figures, as the Chewbacca figure follows the Leia and Luke Speeder Bike figures unveiled back in November. The Luke Skywalker figure in that release is actually a chase variant, so you have a 1-in-3 chance of picking that version up when you order.

At the moment, you can roll the dice with the Speeder Bike figure on Amazon, where it is on sale for $19.32 – or 36% off the list price. It only seems right that this figure be paired with the Chewbacca AT-ST figure in your collection.

