These Coca-Cola Star Wars Bottles Actually Light Up on the Label

Star Wars-mania is here anew to close out 2019. Coca-Cola is doing its part to give people what they want with some very cool Star Wars bottles of Coke. The new bottles feature Rey and Kylo ran with their sabers, but the biggest surprise is actually a light-up element that is new for the product. Limited edition Star Wars-inspired Coca-Cola bottles with OLEDs will be available to people in 5 locations in Singapore per day. There’s an electronic circuit printed on the packaging that lights up the sabers that the two characters are holding with a simple touch. The effect shown off below on the company’s Instagram account is truly wild to behold. Touching any part of the plastic leads to the lights being activated and you can bet that Star Wars fans will be wanting to get their hands on this special release to show off on social media. OLED bottles are pretty much uncharted territory as far as the soda giant is concerned. Any prior releases certainly haven’t occurred on this scale and attached to a property this immense.

If that wasn’t enough the bottles come in cool Rise of Skywalker-inspired packaging. 8,000 of the bottles will be available at various places around the world. Two different editions are color-coded by red and blue for Kylo Ren and Rey. There is going to be some serious Star Wars envy when the pictures of these bottles start making the rounds on social media. It will probably be the cause of some online outcry that leads the company to expand the release to other markets. Although the prospect of this technology on many more bottles is a bit hard to fathom.

In order to get access to the 45 secret locations scattered across Singapore, fans have to head to the official campaign site at 10 pm every day to try their hand at five riddles a day. Producing the correct answers to these questions will give the users clues to the location where you will need to give the gatekeeper the secret password to gain access to a special edition bottle. So, grab the special passes for the 7-Eleven locations and reap the benefits.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker rolls into theaters on December 20th.