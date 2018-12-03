Rare ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ Crew Parka is Getting a Replica From Columbia

It’s probably safe to say that every die-hard Star Wars fan has seen the awesome parkas The Empire Strikes Back crew wore while filming Hoth scenes in Norway and thought “I really wish someone would replicate those and make them available to everyone”. Well, your wish is about to be granted!

Columbia will release a limited edition Star Wars Empire Crew Parka that’s inspired by the original worn by the cast and crew in 1979. Only this version is updated with modern technology that will keep you as warm as the inside of a Tauntaun. Columbia’s official description reads:

“Nearly 40 years ago in the frigid wilderness of Norway, a small group of cast and crew filmed several of the most recognizable scenes from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. They needed winter gear to keep them protected from sub-zero temperatures encountered on location. Their jacket featured a unique design that currently makes it one of the most sought-after items among Star Wars collectors. Now fans can go behind-the-scenes with Columbia’s limited edition Star Wars: Empire Crew Parka.”

“This is a technical high-performance jacket that features a waterproof, breathable and critically seam-sealed outer layer to protect against the elements, while the Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining and insulation keeps you warm. Features include a removable, adjustable hood with removable faux-fur trim, two-way collar, ribbed comfort cuffs, wrist zips and multifunctional pockets.”

Indeed, the original jackets come up for auction from time to time and sell for thousands of dollars. However, you will be able to get the Columbia version right here starting at 9:01 PST (12:01 EST) December 6th -7th for $500 in unisex sizes. That may seem expensive, but keep in mind that this isn’t Columba’s first Star Wars rodeo. They unveiled a Star Wars lineup of coats in December of last year and they sold in the blink of an eye at $400 a pop (and currently sell for a lot more than that on eBay). Quantities were extremely limited on those and we expect the same is true for the Crew Parka. Odds are many of the Crew Parkas will end up in that same eBay link by the end of the day on December 7th.

Keep in mind that the jacket will also be available at select Columbia-branded retail locations in the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea. Some of the U.S. locations will also sell jackets that are signed by Mark Hamill. Details on which stores will have the jackets can be found here.

