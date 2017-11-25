‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Watch Daisy Ridley Build a Millennium Falcon

Rey may have made piloting the Millennium Falcon look easy in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but recreating the ship in Lego form was a little more of a challenge for actor Daisy Ridley.

Ridley recently sat down with the Millennium Falcon Lego kit while answering questions for the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi for Elle UK. You can check out the interview in the video above.

In the interview, Ridley revealed that despite having some experience with Star Wars under her belt going into The Last Jedi, she still felt nervous about her second time portraying Rey. This time she had more to live up to.



“You would think that my second pop at Star Wars I would feel like a pro, but in fact I actually felt much more nervous,” Ridley admitted. “I felt more responsibility and more personal pressure because I knew what people had taken from it, so I was like ‘ahh I need to do this again’”

While Ridley has said before that she felt much more confident about her performance in the upcoming film — and even said that she didn’t think she was very good in the first film to begin with — what had the actress nervous this time wasn’t her acting skills but what Rey means in the larger scope of women in film. But expressing her opinions about Rey wasn’t a challenge.



“I do not find it hard to assert myself,” Ridley said. “Sometimes, I um, I feel like I don’t have a right to have an opinion because I’m not a writer, I’m not whatever but it’s important especially because I know the effect Rey had on people and the sort of direction Rey is going in the story of Star Wars and onwards the depiction of women in cinema and across the board I think is important to understand that and to have an input into where that’s going.”

As for where Ray is going in the larger world of Star Wars, that remains a bit of a mystery. Trailers for The Last Jedi seem to hint that Rey might possibly switch over to the Dark Side, with Luke saying he’s afraid of her power and a scene of Rey asking someone — the implication being Kylo Ren –for guidance. Ridley kept mum about Rey’s alignment and even her answer about what her personal lightsaber would look like didn’t reveal anything. Ridley said that her own lightsaber would likely be pink and glittery.

But Ridley was definitive about one thing. She said that her father still isn’t a Star Wars fan.

“I have not managed to change my dad’s mind,” she said. “He is still very much a Star Trek fan.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15th.