Daisy Ridley Reveals the Fate of Luke’s Lightsaber in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

After the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, many fans had major questions about the future of the saga. Now Lucasfilm is starting to peel back the curtain on what fans can expect with the end of the trilogy when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters in December.

Rey actress Daisy Ridley appeared at Star Wars Celebration and let slip a major detail about her character, revealing the fate of the broken lightsaber that used to belong to both Anakin and Luke Skywalker.

“The lightsaber that Rey inherited lives,” Ridley revealed during the panel, prompting major applause from the crowd.

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rey came across Luke’s lightsaber while exploring Maz Kanada’s castle on Takodana. She battled with Kylo Ren over the weapon in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and their dueling Force abilities (and a well-timed suicide run by Vice Admiral Holdo) prompted the lightsaber to explode in two parts.

Rey retrieved the shattered lightsaber with the exposed kyber crystal and lamented to Leia Organa, as if the weapon’s broken state represented the future of the Resistance. But Leia, ever the beacon of hope, calmly tells Rey “We have everything we need.”

Now we know that Rey likely put it back together in the time between the movies, so she won’t have to go back to relying solely on her trusty staff.

Abrams confirmed The Rise of Skywalker would take place some time after The Last Jedi, and would feature the core group of heroes on an epic adventure together.

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film.” Abrams revealed during the panel at Star Wars Celebration. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

We’ll see how the galaxy reacts to the Rise of Skywalker when the new Star Wars movie premieres in theaters this December.

