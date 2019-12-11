Daisy Ridley Says Rey Is Unsatisfied After Kylo Ren’s Revelation in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

With the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker just over a week away, fans will finally get to see how the struggle between the Resistance and the First Order affects the galaxy. There are a lot of questions left after Star Wars: The Last Jedi, especially when it comes to Rey who was told in no uncertain terms that her parents were “nobodies.” This makes her position in the Star Wars galaxy a bit curious, as her connection with the Force is not defined by her bloodline, making her a powerful Jedi without having the last name of Skywalker.

Rey actress Daisy Ridley previously spoke about her character’s state of mind in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, explaining that Kylo Ren‘s big revelation to her has had a strange effect.

“She’s been training and continuing this internal struggle; that has not gone away, it has intensified,” Ridley said. “She isn’t satisfied by what Kylo has told her. She’s struggling with that, so we meet her mid-training and then you see it play out more in real time, the struggles that she’s having and this drive that she has to reconcile the questions that she has.”

But Rey won’t be alone in her journey, as director J.J. Abrams has made it clear that she will be joined by Finn and Poe Dameron for this adventure. Ridley previously spoke at CCXP over the weekend and explained that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is a satisfying ending as it brings the core franchise of heroes together.

“The thing we were all really excited to do was to come together in this film and be a team, so I guess in that way, I guess it’s a shame that that’s only happened for one film,” Ridley said during Brazil’s CCXP convention. “But I think where we have developed to in this film is [to the point where] you’ll really feel like part of the gang, and I believe it’s a fitting ending for all of us.”

Fans will get to see how it all ends when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on Friday, December 20th.

