Darth Vader and R2-D2 ‘Star Wars’ Suits are Only for the Bold

How big of a Star Wars fan are you really? Big enough to enthusiastically rock one of these new Star Wars Darth Vader and R2-D2 OppoSuits? Indeed, only the boldest Star Wars fans need apply for this look.

We can guarantee that walking into a room wearing the R2-D2 suit will instantly make you the center of attention anywhere outside of a con. The R2-D2 suit is available here for $119.99 in sizes 38, 40, 42, 44, 46, and 48. The jacket, pants, and tie are included. The suit is 100-percent polyester and the R2-D2 print covers both the jacket and the pants.

The Darth Vader suit is a tad more subtle, but the repeating Darth Vader helmet print is definitely bolder than the Darth Vader blazer we featured recently. Plus, the print extends across the jacket and the pants. Like the R2-D2 suit, the Darth Vader version is 100-percent polyester, comes with a jacket, pants and tie, and is available in sizes 38, 40, 42, 44, 46, and 48 for $119.99. You can order the Darth Vader suit here.

Both suits have a slim fit, so order a size larger when in doubt. I also highly suggest picking up this briefcase if you’re willing to take the Darth Vader suit even further.

Check out more suits at www.opposuit.com.