Disney CEO Bob Iger Named Business Person of the Year, Holds Baby Yoda in Painting From Time

The year is coming to a close, which means “best of” lists and round-ups are sweeping the Internet. Another honor that is bestowed upon someone at the end of each year is Time‘s Business Person of the Year award. This year, the title has gone to Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney. It’s no surprise he’s topped the list in 2019 considering the success of the company, which owns Marvel and Star Wars. Out of the top ten grossing movies of the year, seven of them are Disney films, and so far six of them have earned over $1,000,000 at the box office. This year also saw the release of Disney+, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the merger with Fox, and more. Not only did Iger accept the honor, but the main image of him on Time‘s website features Disney’s biggest break-out star of the year: Baby Yoda.

“‘Painting Bob Iger was fun, but of course, like almost the entire universe, being able to paint baby Yoda at a time when he’s blowing up the internet was thrilling,’ says artist Tim O’Brien, who has created more than 30 covers for TIME,” the tweet reads.

In the article, Iger talks about everyone’s favorite little creature from Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

“As soon as those ears popped up from under the blanket, and the eyes, I knew,” says Iger said of seeing Baby Yoda for the first time. He even compared the moment to first seeing a 16-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio on Growing Pains.

Iger also spoke about Disney’s incredibly successful year.

“This has been probably one of the most productive years we’ve had as a company in the 15 years that I’ve been in this job,” he explained. “This time last year, we had not closed the deal for Fox,” he added. “We had not opened up two Star Wars Lands, we had not launched Disney+. We had not closed the deal for control of Hulu.”

Disney is expected to have another successful box office run in 2020 with the releases of the live-action Mulan, Marvel’s Black Widow and The Eternals, Pixar’s Onward and Soul, and more.