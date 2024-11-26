Disney+ Moves Star Wars Skeleton Crew Release Date (and Fans Will Be Happy)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will now premiere on Monday, December 2nd, 2024. The series was previously scheduled to hit Disney+ on Tuesday, but with just a few days to spare the official Star Wars social media accounts announced the schedule change. The first two episodes of Skeleton Crew will be available at 9 p.m. ET on Monday night, according to a report by Variety.

Skeleton Crew will be out one day earlier than fans expected, but the rest of the season has not changed its schedule. After kicking off with a two-episode premiere, we’ll get one episode per week on Tuesdays from December 10th to January 14, 2025, with a total of eight episodes. Skeleton Crew is a live-action series taking place in the same time period as the other Disney+ series – the years immediately after Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. So far, we don’t know about any major characters crossing over from other shows or movies, so it’s hard to say how this will tie into the other stories we’re following.

(L-R): Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) in Lucasfilm’s STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Matt Kennedy. ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Skeleton Crew stars Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood, who we know is a Force-user but not necessarily whether he is a Jedi. However, the story is really about four children “who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy,” according to the official synopsis. “Finding their way home — and meeting unlikely allies and enemies — will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

Those kids are Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter) and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith). It sounds like Nawood will be a guide of sorts for the group, relying on his charm and quick-thinking as much as the Force to get through difficult scenarios. Other stars include Robert Timothy, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, Nick Frost, Marti Matulis, Jaleel White, Fred Tatasciore, Mike Estes and Dale Soules.

Skeleton Crew‘s Lighthearted Tone

Skeleton Crew is billed as a coming-of-age adventure story, taking inspiration from lighthearted movies like The Goonies. That’s a welcome tone for the Star Wars franchise, which has skewed more mature in recent productions. The next live-action series release will be Andor Season 2 coming in April, proving the wide range this franchise is capable of encompassing.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on Monday, December 2nd at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+. After that, new episodes will debut every Tuesday on Disney+ through January 14.