Disney+ Version of Star Wars: A New Hope Alters Greedo Scene Yet Again

The arrival of Disney+ has come, and fans are geeking out about the service’s debut. After a long wait, Disney has put forth a streaming platform of its own, and it went live with all sorts of originals. Of course, some classics also hit the list which include all of the Star Wars movies, but one of the films did get a bit altered.

After all, it isn’t like you can put up Star Wars: A New Hope online without editing a very specific scene. By this point, the film’s Greedo scene is infamous for all of its changes, and this Disney+ version was not going to shunt the tradition.

Over on Twitter, fans began geeking out once Disney+ uploaded its full content library. The update gave all of its subscribers access to a big Star Wars collection, and A New Hope was on the binge list for many fans. But when they were met by Greedo, they realized something was different.

Well, they’ve done it again. #DisneyPlus appears to have altered the infamous Han and Greedo scene from #StarWars. See for yourself. pic.twitter.com/6aGqwoOrzF — Garrett McDowell (@GarrettMcDowel1) November 12, 2019

As you can see above, the change is a subtle one. Twitter user Garrett McDowell went so far as to compare all of the film’s versions just to be sure. From 1977 to 1997 and 2004, none of these previous editions went the same as the one posted on Disney+.

You can see the footage isn’t as lightened as some previous editions. It does lean on the grainier look used in the 1977 reel, but it is longer overall. That is because an additional bit of dialogue was added to Greedo. Not only does the version make it more difficult to tell whether Greedo shot first, but it sees them shout something at Han Solo before being killed.

It is difficult to make out what Greedo is saying, but it sounds like “McClunkey.” The dialogue is not subtitled like the rest of his line, so fans are not sure what he is saying. But given how dedicated the Star Wars fandom is, there is no doubt they will figure it out soon.

While fans wait for this dialogue to be translated, others are going on to finish their Star Wars binge. Disney+ has made it possible to watch all of the films online in preparation for the sequel trilogy’s end. f you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that here. You can also get a free year of Disney+ through Verizon for a limited time. This December will mark the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and bring George Lucas’ beloved saga to an end.

