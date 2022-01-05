Disney+ Removes Surprising Star Wars Series From Streaming Service

Unlike many other streaming services, Disney+ doesn’t usually announce when titles are leaving its lineup. Most Disney-owned properties are on Disney+ to stay, but every once in a while there’s an exception, and those exits always take subscribers by surprise. On January 1st, as we rang in the new year, a popular Star Wars kids series was removed from Disney+ without warning, leaving some fans wondering what happened.

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures aired for two seasons on Disney XD, beginning in 2016, and told the story of a family of scavengers who discover one of their own is Force-sensitive. The series came out around the same time as Star Wars Rebels and was a favorite amongst younger audiences. Both seasons had been streaming on Disney+ to this point, along with most other Star Wars TV titles, but they’re no longer available.

What’s really strange about the loss of The Freemaker Adventures is that part of that LEGO property is still on Disney+. The two seasons of the actual Freemaker series have been removed, but the first and only season of The Freemaker Adventures Shorts is still available to stream. So you can check out five shorts that take place within the Freemaker timeline, but you can’t stream the series itself, at least not right now.

There may be some kind of streaming agreement forged by Disney XD in years past that requires The Freemaker Adventures to be on another service for a period of time, as we’ve seen happen to some other titles over the past couple of years. That said, the series was initially released on Disney XD, so its longterm streaming rights likely belong to Disney+. The Freemaker Adventures should return to Disney’s streaming service at some point in the future, there’s just no word as to when exactly that will be.

In the meantime, there is a ton of new Star Wars excitement heading to Disney+. The Book of Boba Fett premiered on the service last week and will be releasing new episodes every Wednesday. 2022 will also see the release of Star Wars shows Obi-Wan and Andor. There’s also a great chance we see the third season of The Mandalorian before the year comes to a close.

Are you disappointed to see The Freemaker Adventures leave Disney+? Let us know in the comments!